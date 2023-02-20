APAC honors King of Pop, Michael Jackson

TROY — On Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. as MJ Live! soars onto the stage at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) in Troy for a musical spectacular honoring Michael Jackson, the quintessential King of Pop.

As the #1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world, MJ Live! recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers of all time. From iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to timeless hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Beat It,” the spot-on show brings all the Gloved One’s staples to life. Dazzling lighting and effects, plus the MJ Live! dancers and a live band, make this show a true spectacular fitting of the King of Pop.

Born in 1958 and raised in Gary, Ind., as a member of one of the most acclaimed musical families that ever was, Michael Jackson began performing almost as soon as he could talk. Initially, he rose to fame as the youngest and arguably most talented of a group of brothers who called themselves the Jackson Five. He took the nation by storm as the front man of the Jackson Five at the young age of just 5 years old. At the age of 13, Jackson launched a solo career in addition to performing with his brother and released a string of chart-topping albums throughout the 1970s. In 1982, Jackson struck gold with the release of his record-smashing album “Thriller,” which remains to this day the best-selling album of all time, selling over 70 million copies worldwide. Over the course of his career, Jackson had a staggering 13 number one hits, and sales of his music are estimated to be nearly $1 billion. Jackson goes down in history as one of the best-selling artists of all time and his fame and fortune have certainly earned him the notable nickname, “The King of Pop.”

To honor such an icon as Michael Jackson is a dream come true for singer, dancer and performer Jalles Franca. Brazilian-born Franca moved to the U.S. in the 1990s at the age of 16 to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional dancer. At the age of 21, Franca began a seven-year residency as a performer, dancer and percussionist at the Studio 54 Nightclub at the MGM Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

A longtime fan of The King of Pop, Franca began imitating Jackson’s signature dance moves during his routines at Studio 54 and various other venues around the Las Vegas area. Soon after Jackson passed away in 2009, Franca began dedicating his talents to paying tribute to the late superstar. Franca has won numerous contests for “Best Michael Jackson Impersonator,” Best overall “look” and “Best Moonwalk.” Billing himself as “MJ The Legend,” Franca has thrilled audiences with performances across the country in a show that lights up the marquis with the title MJ Live!

Relive the energy, excitement, spectacle and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music when MJ Live! comes to the APAC this March.

The APAC cordially invites all guests to come dressed in your finest Michael Jackson attire and participate in a costume contest before the performance. One adult winner and one child winner of the costume contest will be chosen on the night of the performance.

Tickets prices for MJ Live! A Tribute to Michael Jackson at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5121508/mj-livemichael-jackson-tribute-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information or to order tickets to any APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.