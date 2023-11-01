APAC presents Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra Submitted photo | The Arbogast Performing Arts Center

TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) presents the fourth concert of its 2023-2024 season when the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra (MVSO) will fill the theater with movie magic as they pay tribute to the Music of John Williams, according to an APAC press release.

The concert is set for Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy.

“In a career that spans over six decades, John Williams has become one of America’s most accomplished and successful composers for film and concert stage. Williams has astounded movie-going audiences and Hollywood insiders alike, composing the music and serving as music director for well over one hundred films. When it comes to the movies, John Williams most definitely brings the MAGIC!” said the release.

“And the magic of his movies comes to life on stage when the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Awadagin Pratt, delivers a dazzling concert dedicated to this cinematic soundtrack superstar, overflowing with excerpts from some of the biggest blockbusters of the big screen, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, Superman, and, of course, Star Wars, and so much more! With images filling the jaw-dropping LED screen overhead at the APAC, these box office blockbusters come to life through their captivating musical scores, performed by the MVSO.

“The MVSO is thrilled to announce their first full season with their new Principal Conductor Awadagin Pratt. Mr. Pratt began his musicianship at the age of six when he started playing piano. At the young age of 16, he entered the University of Illinois, where he studied piano, violin, and conducting. He subsequently enrolled at the Peabody Conservatory of Music, where he became the first student in the school’s history to receive diplomas in three performance areas – piano, violin and conducting. Since then, Mr. Pratt has built a highly distinguished career as musician, conductor, educator, and distinguished recording artist. He is acclaimed for his musical insight and his intensely involved performances in recital and with symphony orchestras, and he is a tireless advocate for music education for students of all ages.

“The Arbogast Performing Arts Center is thrilled to welcome Mr. Pratt and the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra back to the APAC for an evening of celebration of a sheer legend in the world of cinema with Movie Magic: The Music of John Williams,” the release concluded.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 3-12. Tickets can be ordered online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323; by calling the APAC Box Office at 937-418-8392; or at the APAC in person.

MVSO is an all-volunteer orchestra performing in the Greater Dayton area. The orchestra celebrates its 34th year with the 2023-2024 season, under the direction of Conductor Awadagin Pratt. As a community-based non-profit organization, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra brings together accomplished and dedicated musicians to provide high quality performances to entertain, enrich, and inspire the community and advance the knowledge and appreciation of music in the greater Dayton region.

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center, a 39,000-square-foot non-profit performing arts venue located in Troy, opened its doors in October 2021. The creation of the APAC was a vision of Troy Christian Schools and was made possible with a significant gift of $2 million from longtime Troy community residents and supporters, Dave and Linda Arbogast, and generous contributions from businesses and individuals across the greater Miami Valley. The goal of the APAC is to bring added value to the greater Miami Valley area, including regional schools and community organizations, with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.