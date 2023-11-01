Superior Credit Union to host ribbon cutting, member drive

TROY — Superior Credit Union will celebrate the ribbon cutting of its new, full-service office in Troy, located at 847 W. Main St., on Thursday, Nov. 9, at noon.

This branch has been open and servicing the Troy community since February.

“Representatives from the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance to conduct the ceremony. Media is strongly encouraged to attend. Food and light refreshments will be served,” said a Superior Credit Union press release.

The Troy location is managed by Marla Baker. Baker has more than 20 years of experience in financial services. She is excited to provide a full-service branch for the community and help members achieve their financial goals.

Superior Credit Union will also be hosting a member drive to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Poppy’s Smokehouse Food Truck and a live radio broadcast from Power 107.1 LP-FM will provide food and entertainment for attendees. Superior will also have five chances to enter their money machine and walk away with cash up for grabs.

“Superior Members who sign up for direct deposit with a new checking account will receive a $200 cash bonus now through November 10! All members with direct deposit will be entered to win tickets to the B1G Championship Game in Indianapolis,” said the release. “Terms apply. Please visit SuperiorCU.com/Score for more details.”

Superior Credit Union Inc., headquartered in Lima, Ohio, is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves more than 100,000 members at 25 Western Ohio offices. With assets of over $1.4 billion, the credit union provides consumer and mortgage loans, real estate brokerage, investment and retirement planning, insurance services, checking and savings accounts, and small business services and loans.

For more information about Superior Credit Union, please visit www.superiorcu.com