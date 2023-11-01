Piqua veterans invited to PCS Veterans Day breakfast

The Penrod/Phipps family celebrates the 2022 Piqua City School District’s Veterans Day breakfast. Submitted photo | Piqua City Schools

PIQUA – The Piqua City School (PCS) District will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, for all Piqua veterans and active military personnel.

Students and family members are welcome to join their veterans for a complimentary breakfast.

The event will occur at the Piqua High School located at 1 Indian Trail. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Please use door No. 3 to enter. Students will serve breakfast at 8:45 a.m. and entertainment will begin at 9 a.m.

The Piqua Board of Education, Piqua staff, and students want to thank all veterans and their families for their sacrifices and service.

For questions concerning the Veterans Day Breakfast, please call Emily Shawler at 937-773-4321. While visiting the high school, please look for the Veterans Wall featuring Piqua graduates who have served. Also, visitors can visit the William H. Pitsenbarger display developed in partnership with the Piqua Central Class of 1962, Piqua Community Foundation, and Piqua City Schools.