Apartment building fire causes injuries

TROY — One person was transported with serious injuries from the scene of an apartment building fire on Saturday morning, Nov.26.

Troy firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Trade Square West, in the Westbrook section of Troy, around 9:15 a.m.

A resident in the building and Troy Police officers were able to rescue one victim from the fire. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported from the scene by Troy Fire Department medics. Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons deemed the rescue as “pretty heroic” in nature.

Troy fire units requested additional assistance from both Tipp City and Covington along with several medic units.

The fire was quickly knocked down, minimizing damage to adjacent apartments.

Simmons said that the fire appears to originated in a bedroom “but extended out into the apartment pretty heavily.” Of the 12 units in the complex, Simmons said that only two are not inhabitable.

Two other residents suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were on the scene for around three hours.