Miami County Commissioners reject bids

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners rejected the two proposals Tuesday, Nov. 22, received for the reprogramming and updating of Miami County Communication Center’s radios at their general meeting.

The bids were rejected due to neither of the bid proposals meeting the requirements including lack of presence at the mandatory pre-bid meeting and not being able to do all the brands of the radios, according to Jeff Busch, communication center executive director. Both bids were also for the companies to do the physical work when according to Busch, they requested consultation since the center’s employees could do the physical work.

The next resolution was to authorize emergency snow removal work for the Miami County Engineer’s Office. The resolution declares the personnel as essential workers and authorizes additional snow removal equipment. According to Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer, the resolution is a yearly resolution.

Then, the commissioners amended a previous resolution involving the Casstown water extension project. The amendment is to alter the source of funding for the county’s share of the project ($307,200) to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The amendment is also to allow the county to pay the city of Troy’s share ($204,800) and to later be reimbursed by the city.

The final two resolutions allowed the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to purchase one Glock model firearm and one Glock model 21 firearm. The firearms will be purchased from former employees. Each gun is appraised for $622.40.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in three zoning hearings.

The first was for McGregor Dixon Jr. in Newton Township requesting to rezone 10 acres from general agriculture to single family residential. The land will include three new building sites which is currently farmland. The commissioners approved the rezoning.

The next was for Melvin Roeth in Staunton Township requesting to rezone 2.246 acres from general agriculture to single family residential. Mark Roeth, who was representing his father Melvin, said the land is being sold to Mark’s son. The commissioners approved the rezoning.

The final hearing was for Patricia Long in Springcreek Township requesting to rezone seven acres from general agriculture to domestic agriculture which includes a home. The commissioners approved the resolution.

Then, the commissioners heard a presentation from Empowerment Alliance’s Mitch Gibbon about the usage of natural gas in the United States and the state of Ohio. According to Gibbon, the use of natural gas creates “high-paying, good quality jobs,” “plays a role in manufacturing and agriculture,” and accounts for “44% of Ohio’s electricity.” Gibbon was there to present information and provide a resolution supporting the “energy independence” associated with natural gas. The commissioners told Gibbon they would discuss the subject and keep him informed.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was not present.