Museum of Troy History plans Victorian Christmas Open House

TROY — The Museum of Troy History will host a Victorian Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Open House will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The museum parlor will feature vintage decorations, a 1900 parlor grand piano and a 1900 reed pump organ. Visitors are invited to play seasonal music on these antique keyboard instruments.

The open house and refreshments are free and open to the public. The Museum of Troy History is located at 124 E. Water St., in an 1847 house with rooms furnished in mid-1800 to early-1900 style. More information can be found online at www.museumoftroyhistory.org.