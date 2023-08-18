Appeals court issues order on Tavern Building repairs

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Court of Appeals of Ohio Second Appellate District has issued an order stopping, at least temporarily, the Miami County Common Pleas order that 116 West Main LLC shore up and repair the exterior brick wall on the north side of the third floor of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street.

“The Second Appellate District did not overturn the Common Pleas orders related to the preliminary injunction prohibiting demolition of the building, or the hiring of an expert witness,” a press release issued by the city of Troy on Thursday, Aug. 17 said. “Structural Engineer Daniel Geers will conduct an inspection of the Tavern Building tomorrow, Aug. 18 at 10:00 a.m.”

“We are encouraged to see action on this matter by the Appeals Court and we hope that a decision is reached expeditiously,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said in the release. “Although it means West Main Street remains closed to vehicular traffic, at least we are getting closer to some resolution for our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 937-335-1725.