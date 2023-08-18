Records fall at fair’s Sale of Champions

Baine Clark, of Conover, had a banner year both in the show arena and sale ring with his barrow “Chuck.” Clark and “Chuck” ended their show season as the county’s best barrow Wednesday evening. Clark shattered the junior fair’s grand champion market barrow sale record with a large group of buyers raising $11,050 for his project. Darby Welbaum capped off her successful junior fair week with the “Golden Goose” at the sale of champions. Welbaum’s Grand Champion market goose was bought for $12,000 by S2K Excavating, owned by Scott and Julie Paulus of West Milton.

By Melanie Yingst

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Long nights in the barns, feeding and caring for their livestock paid off on Thursday, Aug.17.

In two-and-a-half hours, the Miami County Fair Jr. Livestock Sale of Champions raised $95,500 alone, not including the general livestock sale that followed the winners on Thursday morning.

On Friday, Miami County Senior Fair Board of Directors President Michelle Green summed up the successful fair week.

Green said, “While the 2023 Miami County Fair had its challenges, including three days of rain, the board believes it was an overall success. I’d like to thank the Senior and Junior Fairboards, as well as all the volunteers, for the many hours of work they put in before, during and in the coming days. There were several records broken at the livestock sale, and we can’t thank the community enough for coming out to support the children who have worked so hard all year long on their projects. Planning has already begun for the 2024 Fair. We are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.”

Thursday’s Sale of Champions topped off a week-long celebration in the sale ring as a handful of records tumbled. Often the funds raised by local businesses and the community fund future 4-H projects, post graduation plans and other goals. As exhibitors lined up around the sale ring waiting their turn, they reflected on the weeks of hard work at home as the auctioneers drove up the support for their efforts.

Baine Clark, of Conover, had a banner year both in the show arena and sale ring with his barrow “Chuck.” Clark and “Chuck” ended their show season as the county’s best barrow Wednesday evening. Clark shattered the junior fair’s grand champion market barrow sale record with a large group of buyers raising $11,050 for his project.

Darby Welbaum capped off her successful junior fair week with the “Golden Goose” at the sale of champions. Welbaum’s Grand Champion market goose was bought for $12,000 by S2K Excavating, owned by Scott and Julie Paulus of West Milton.

Richard Price, owner of Troy’s Keepsaf Storage sat front row of the sale of champions, eyeing the banners listing the names of local businesses and their support of the county fair winners over the years.

“I’m trying to get on that banner,” Price said with a laugh in between calls for bids. Price ended up partnering up with Data Roofing LLC. to purchase Evan Maxson’s Grand Champion market dairy steer for $1,800. The Keepsaf Storage and Data Roofing LLC business names will appear on new banners that will hang above the sale ring next year. The two businesses broke last year’s record by $100.

“This is fun,” Price said of the annual fundraiser. “It’s all for the kids.”

The funds from Natalie Parke’s Reserve Grand Champion market duck will be “saved for later.” The Covington Middle School sixth grade student sold her prize winning duck for $1,300 with Culver’s support.

“The hardest part of taking ducks is making sure they stay nice and clean,” she said. Parke also showed horses at the county fair this year.

Ron Erwin, owner of Erwin’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Troy, a junior fair sale supporter for more than four decades, grabbed a buyers card Thursday morning.

“I like just helping the kids,” Erwin said. “I’m an old farm boy. I’m glad to help them.”

Luke Knoop’s first year of 4-H kicked off to a fun start with his Supreme Champion dairy project which sold for $500. The buyers were long-time fair supporters Kenny and Jenni Kirby.

Knoop also took market hog projects, but said, “Cows are easier to handle.”

Milton-Union High School freshmen Luke Jones said the highlight of his county fair was not his success in the show ring with his Reserve Grand Champion Reserve Grand Champion market dairy feeder steer, which sold for $1,500. Jones’ project buyers were AKA Construction, Scott and Shannon Clark, and Thompson Show Cattle in memory of Tammie Thompson.

“I had a lot of fun this year because I took on a new project showing goats. I had a lot of fun trying that out since it’s something different from the cows,” Jones said.

The local community rallied around Fletcher’s Savanna Kelley’s market barrow project during the general livestock sale. Kelley’s father Dustin Taylor, 38, was a long-time supporter of the Miami County Fair prior to his passing on June 10, 2023. The lengthy list of supporters of the Dusty Taylor Foundation raised $13,000 for Kelley. She is a freshman at Miami East High School.

The support for the Miami County Junior Fair continues online with add-on bids for all the participants until Sept. 1. To contribute to this year’s county fair participants, register online at www.miamicountyohiofair.com.

Results of the 2023 Miami County Junior Fair Sale of Champions Baine Clark, of Conover, Grand Champion market barrow sold, for $11,050. He is the son of Brent and Jenna Clark. The buyers were: JD Wildermuth Trucking, RD Holder Oil Company, Ayres Livestock, Ironsides Animal Health, Ebberts Field Seeds, BFrancis Farms, Conover Lumber, Abe & Lacey Gibbs with Agri-King Nutrition, Pullins Drainage and Excavation,, RE Skillings Supplies, Eichhorn Showpigs, Nick and Elizabeth Morrow and family, B-Squared Hair Studio, Jon and Regina Duff, Rita Peterson,Phil and Paulette Prince and family, Co-Aliance, Elizabeth Morrow – Garden Gate Realty, Cassie Bishop, John Shell, Charlie and Lacey Sampson, Brock and Ashlee Thokey, Karen Gearhardt.

Jonny King, of Piqua, Reserve Grand Champion market barrow sold, for $6,700. He is the son of Zach and Janell Havenar. Buyers: Piqua Materials, Kite Management, Steve Bruns, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Thompson Show Cattle, Alvetro Orthodontics, Kyla Willliams, Milton Materials, Ziglar Tire, Shaffer oil, JT Tractor Repair, Covington Bank, T-C Holzen, Lyons Show Cattle, Mike Havenar, Lance Brown, Wagner Paving, Milcon Construction, Eichhorn Showpigs, Bob Sommel Tire, Brent Carity, Sprankle’s, Honda Powersports of Troy, MGZ Landscape.

Kara Stephan, of Covington, Grand Champion single market rabbit, sold for $2,100. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan. The buyer was Havenar Auctioneer.

Brady Kadel, of Casstown, Reserve Grand Champion single market rabbit, sold for $800. He is the son of Brian and Jen Kadel. The buyer was Hart’s Automotive and Towing.

Addilynn Naff, of Pleasant Hill, Grand Champion Pen of three market rabbits, sold for $600. She is the daughter of Ben Naff and Jordan Murphy. The buyers were: Miami Valley Insurance and Buckeye State Mutual.

Kila Stephan, of Covington, Reserve Champion Pen of 3three market rabbits, sold for $600. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan. The buyer was State Farm- Kenny Kirby.

James Henry, of Tipp City, Grand Champion market chicken, sold for $1,000. He is the son of Jim and Erin Henry. The buyer was Havenar Auctioneer.

Tyler Quinn, of Troy, Reserve Grand Champion market chicken, sold for $2,000. He is the son of Leo and Kristie Quinn. The buyer was Baird Funeral Home and Data Roofing LLC.

Lauryn Lammers, of New Carlisle, Grand Champion market duck, sold for $1,000. She is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers. The buyer was Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Natalie Parke, of Piqua, Reserve Grand Champion market duck, sold for $1,300. She is the daughter of Ben and Kristen Parke. The buyer was Culver’s.

Tyler Quinn, of Troy, Grand Champion market turkey, sold for $600. He is the son of Leo and Kristie Quinn. The buyer was Data Roofing LLC.

Katie Quinn, of Troy, Reserve Grand Champion market turkey, sold for $450. She is the daughter of Leo and Kristie Quinn. The buyer was Ritter Plumbing Co.

Darby Welbaum, of West Milton, Grand Champion market goose, sold for $12,000. She is the daughter of Matt and Carrie Welbaum. The buyer was S2K Excavating.

Lauryn Lammers, of New Carlisle, Reserve Grand Champion market goose, sold for $1,000. She is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers. The buyers were Honda Powersports of Troy and Havenar Auctioneer.

Carly Hollowell, of Covington, Grand Champion market lamb pen of two, sold for $4,300. She is the daughter of Randy and Stacy Hollowell. The buyers were JD Wildermuth Trucking, Ebberts Field Seeds, BFrancis Farms, Abe and Lacey Gibbs with Advanced Agri-King, Morrow Family Farms, Cassie Bishop, John and Kim Shell, Karen Gearhardt, Aaron Hood – Silveus Insurance, Elizabeth Morrow with Garden Gate Realty, Ryan Havenar Auctioneer/Realtor, Egbert Livestock, Jason Greve – Advanced Agrilytics, Kendall Insurance, Full Life Chiropractic.

Paisley McCarroll, of West Milton, Reserve Grand Champion market lamb pen of two, sold for $4,000. She is the daughter of Ryan and Ashley McCaroll. The buyer was Sunrise Cooperative.

Brandon Stone, of Troy, Grand Champion market lamb, sold for $4,200. He is the son of David and Missy Stone. Buyers: Sidney Electric, Conover Lumber, Steve Prince Farms and Club Lambs, Mike Havenar Auctioneer.

Jacob Roeth, of Troy, Reserve Grand Champion market lamb, sold for $2,000. He is the son of Justin Roeth. The buyer was Ryan Havenar Auctioneer/Realtor.

Isaac Beal, of Conover, Grand Champion market goat, sold for $11,000. He is the son of John and Melissa Beal. Buyers: Harts Automotive and Towing, Conover Lumber, MAC Rental Properties, Cindy Cole, Hart Farms, Carey for Congress, Kenny and Jenni Kirby, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Data Roofing.

Katie Paulus, of New Carlisle, Reserve Grand Champion market goat sold for $1,500. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Amanda Paulus. The buyer was Jeff Lentz with Buckeye Auctions.

Luke Knoop, of Conover, Supreme Champion dairy, sold for $500. He is the son of Josh and Erica Knoop. The buyer was Kenny and Jenni Kirby.

Emma Hershberger, of Casstown, Reserve Champion Supreme dairy, sold for $1,000. She is the daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger. The buyer was Excellence in Dentistry.

Ty Roeth, of Troy, Grand Champion market dairy feeder steer, sold for $600. He is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth. The buyer was Wheelock Farms of West Milton.

Luke Jones, of West Milton, Reserve Grand Champion market dairy feeder steer, sold for $1,500. He is the son of Chip and Beth Magoto. The buyers were AKA Construction, Scott and Shannon Clark, and Thompson Show Cattle in memory of Tammie Thompson.

Evan Maxson, of Casstown, Grand Champion market dairy steer, sold for $1,800. He is the son of Tom and Lisa Maxson. The buyers were Richard Price, of Keepsaf Storage and Data Roofing LLC.

Madison Grube, of Troy, Reserve Grand Champion market dairy steer, sold for $6,000. She is the daughter of David and Mindy Grube. The buyer was Outlook Financial Center. Alivia Palivec, of Troy, Grand Champion market beef steer, sold for $5,700. She is the daughter of Kevin and Mandy Palivec. The buyer was Dale Stager, of Select Arc.

Luke Fulton, of Troy, Reserve Grand Champion market beef steer, sold for $5,100. He is the son of John and Kate Fulton. The buyer was Sidney Electric.