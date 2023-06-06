Applications for unrestricted Hartzell grants now open

PIQUA — Charitable organizations that serve Piqua residents are invited to apply for unrestricted funding from the G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation. The deadline for applications is Aug. 1.

The G. William Hartzell Community Grant awards are made from the fund established by the late Bill Hartzell with a bequest from his estate. This fund also awards college scholarships each spring.

The grants are unique in the simplicity of the application process and the unrestricted nature of the funds to be spent however best serves the organization’s needs.

To learn about the grant guidelines and access the application, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants/hartzell.