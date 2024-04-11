April events at TMCPL

Here are some upcoming April events at the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL).

Leaders & Littles:

Leaders & Littles, a new story time experience is on Monday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. Teens will be partnered with a preschool-aged little to read a picture book on a selected theme and then help their little buddy with a craft. All supplies will be provided. This event is for teens in grades 6 to 12 and preschoolers ages 4 and 5. Please reserve a spot at www.tmcpl.org/libcal. An additional session is scheduled for Monday, April 29.

Basic Cooking Skills for Teens:

Basic Cooking Skills for Teens is on Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30 p.m. Teens will learn basic cooking skills and then practice these skills by making Chocolate Mug Cake. All Supplies are provided. For teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Please reserve a spot at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

Teen Hangout:

The library will host a teen hangout on Thursday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m. featuring a Mario Kart Tournament, and have some snacks! This event is for teens in grades 6 to 12, and no registration is required.

Saturday Morning Yoga:

Coral Bloom Wellness offers a Saturday Morning Yoga class on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. Hatha yoga offers you a way to experience calming the mind and opening the heart. The class will cover meditation, breath control, and balancing poses. This class is great for all levels including beginners. Bring your yoga mat and invite a friend! This event is for adults and no registration is required. An additional session is planned for May 18.

Teen Art Studio:

The library will host a Teen Art Studio on Tuesday, April 23 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided to get your creativity flowing! Artists can use the monthly theme. This is a great time to talk to other creatives about art. This event is for teens in grades 6 to 12 and no registration is required.

Ministers, Mobsters, and Mikesells:

The Troy Local History Library joins with Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. to hear a few obscure stories of the past from ministers to mobsters and even Mikesell’s. Guests will hear about a Miami County minister’s theory on the true location of the biblical Garden of Eden, a local family’s connection to the infamous mobster John Dillinger, and the native entrepreneur who gave us Mikesell’s potato chips. No registration is required.

This program is presented by the Troy Local History Library staff at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, located at 310 West Monument Street, Pleasant Hill.

Magical Creatures:

The Library Land of Magical Creatures, a family-friendly evening adventure is on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. Dragons and fairies will come to life for a night of fantastical fun. No place is better to play make-believe than the land of books. This event is for all ages and no registration is required.

Story-Jam:

Story-Jam is Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. for an upbeat, interactive storytime including instruments, scarves, and noise makers that will encourage all ages to sing, dance, and wiggle! This is an all-ages event, and no registration is required.

Quilt Lawns:

On Monday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. learn about the biodiverse quilt lawn and its contribution to a more ecologically peaceful backyard presented by Ryan W. McEwan, PhD, Professor & Schuellein Endowed Chair, Department of Biology for the University of Dayton. Ancestor trees will also be discussed. No registration is needed.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.