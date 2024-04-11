Tipp City resident wins brand new truck

Jason Hipp, Tipp City Menards General Manager, left, hands Jennifer Williams, of Tipp City, the keys to her brand new 2024 GMC Sierra Elevation truck, on Wednesday, April 10, which she won in the Menards February 2024 Sweepstakes Promotion. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Tipp City resident Jennifer Williams got the shock of her life when she got the news that she had just won a brand new 2024 GMC Sierra Elevation truck.

“I thought it was a scam at first. I was shocked, but then called my boyfriend and said, ‘Hey I just won a new truck,’” Williams said, seemingly still surprised while looking at her brand new vehicle.

Williams received the keys to her new truck that is valued at more than $60,000, on Wednesday, April 10, after learning in March that she had won the Menards February 2024 Sweepstakes Promotion she had entered at the Tipp City home improvement story in February. Williams, her boyfriend and family gathered at the store, located at 75 Weller Drive to retrieve the new vehicle.

“I waited a couple of days (after getting the email notification) and then came down here to see if it was real. And they called the manager and said yeah, you won a new truck,” Williams said. “And then I called my boyfriend.”

“Yeah, right,” added Williams’ boyfriend Dewayne Shess, of Piqua, with a chuckle, of how he responded to the news, indicating his disbelief she had won a new vehicle.

Williams was awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, Cerrowire. Menards has over 300 stores located in the Midwest region, gives away a different new vehicle at one of its stores monthly. This is the first time a participant has won at the Tipp City store.

“It’s really cool that we are able to give away this month’s prize at Tipp City. Our Menards team is really excited and couldn’t be happier for Jennifer. Please remember that when you shop at Menards to make sure you sign up for your chance to Win big, plus you’ll Save big money every day! You just never know when your name will be drawn for the monthly vehicle big prize,” said Jason Hipp, Tipp City Menards general manager, in a Menards press release.

Williams said this is the first time she has ever won any prize contest, and has never even owned a brand new vehicle before. She seemed excited and still surprised as Hipp was handing over the keys.

“I love it!” Williams said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do with it yet, though.”

“We got lots of plans,” Shess said with a big smile while standing with Williams. “We are planning where to go on vacation now.”