April Miami East FFA Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — The April 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Abigail Maxson. She is the daughter of Scott and Katrina Maxson, of Conover. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Maxson serves as the Human Resources Committee Co-Chair. She was responsible for collecting donations, promoting and facilitating the FFA’s recent fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project. The event raised over $1,100. Maxson was on the Animal Welfare and Behavioral Career Development Team that placed second in the state and represented the chapter at the State Ag Biotechnology Competition. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Program consists of market hogs.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.