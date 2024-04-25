Arbor Day Foundation names Troy Tree City USA for 38th year

Troy’s City Beautification Committee Member Donna Rowan, left to right, City Beautification Committee President Gareth Johnston, city of Troy Arborist John Montgomery and city of Troy Park Laborer Hudson Montgomery at a Tree City USA Awards Program in Tipp City on Friday, April 19.

TROY — The city of Troy was again named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective city forest management. This will be the 38th consecutive year the city has received the title, according to the city of Troy.

The Tree City USA program celebrates over 3,600 cities across the United States for their commitment to the management and accessibility of trees. Cities must demonstrate four qualifications to be eligible for this recognition:

• Maintain a tree board or department;

• Have a community tree care ordinance;

• Have a forestry budget of at least $2 per capita;

• Celebrate Arbor Day.

Troy’s tree preservation and management programs are handled through the park department under Certified Arborist and Park Department Superintendent Jeremy Drake. The park department assists in planting, re-planting, and caring for trees on parks and public properties, and provides guidance on appropriate planting for residents and contractors. In 2023, thepark department hired a full-time arborist to continue caring for trees around Troy.

Last year, the city of Troy Park Department received a $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for urban canopy restoration. The grant, matched with city funds, was used to plant 120 trees in the Southwest Historic District and along Ridge Avenue.