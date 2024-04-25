PPD accepts unused prescription drugs Saturday

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. An officer will be accepting unwanted pill medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., Piqua.

“Keeping unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue,” said a city of Piqua News Flash. “Proper disposal of unneeded drugs saves lives and protects the environment and our overall community.”

The service is free and anonymous. The pills are later destroyed in an environmentally safe manner. Note that no liquids or sharps are accepted.

For those who cannot attend the drop-off event on Saturday, a red dropbox is available any time of day inside the doorway of the Municipal Government Complex for convenience.