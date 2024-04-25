Paramedic program receives accreditation

TROY — The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) has granted initial accreditation to Edison State Community College’s Emergency Medical Services–Paramedic program.

CAAHEP granted a five-year approval on March 15 on the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP), according to a press release from Edison State Community College.

CoAEMSP recommends accreditation of programs that have met the Committee’s Standards and Guidelines. The standards include sponsorship, program goals, resources, student and graduate evaluation/assessment, and fair practices. The accreditation process occurs every five years and examines program outcomes, as well as the success rate and employment status of graduates.

Receiving accreditation ensures Edison State’s Paramedic program meets quality education standards and students are prepared to enter the profession, providing the community with a competent and well-prepared workforce.

“Becoming accredited has put Edison State on the same playing field as other schools,” said Chris Freeze, EMS Program Director and Lead Paramedic Instructor at Edison State, in the press release. “Being able to show that we adhere to the same standards gives prospective students peace of mind that they’ll receive a quality education.”

Offered exclusively through Edison State at Troy, the Paramedic program provides students with the training and skills required of first responders. To best serve and support community members in crisis, students learn about a wide range of possible critical scenarios, various medical issues, assessments, and treatment options. They review topics such as physical anatomy, respiratory management, safety, medications, injury prevention, stabilization, and reporting.

Paramedics function as part of a comprehensive emergency medical service response and perform interventions with the basic and advanced equipment typically found on an ambulance or fire/rescue vehicle. The paramedic is a vital link from the scene into the health care system.

“The accreditation of Edison State’s Paramedic program demonstrates the dedication of the many professionals in emergency medical services within our region that we are proud to have serve as instructors in our program,” said Dr. Andy Runyan, Edison State Dean of Professional & Technical Programs, in the release. “Individuals providing these classes have either recently been or are continuing to serve as paramedics in our local communities. They are the experts who work with our students to build the knowledge and skills needed to save lives in what can be very difficult situations. I appreciate their achievements and join the accrediting agencies in recognizing their commitment to quality education for our students.”

Established in 1994, the CAAHEP accredits educational programs preparing health professionals in various disciplines. It works with 25 review Committees of Accreditation, including the CoAEMSP, to carry out accrediting activities.

Learn more about Edison State’s Paramedic program at www.edisonohio.edu/programs. For more information on the CAAHEP, visit www.caahep.org.