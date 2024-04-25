Tuesday/Wednesday Boys Tennis Roundup

Troy’s Kyle Penny hits a backhand return in a singles match with Stebbins Wednesday at Troy High School. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Leo Gluck hits a forehand return in a doubles match with Stebbins. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Troy Whitehead hits a backhand in a doubles match with Stebbins. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Michael Burns returns a shot against Stebbins in a singles match. Photos courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

TROY — Coming off a 4-0 win over Piqua, the Troy tennis team handled Stebbins 5-0 Wednesday.

In singles, Kyle Penny defeated Joe Knospe 6-2, 6-3; Kellan Nichols defeated Jorge Mahaffey 6-2, 6-1 and Michael Burns defeated Stephen Kraus 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated My Ho and Win Le 6-0, 6-1 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Quan Lyong and Bryan Jones 6-1, 6-0.

Against Piqua, Penny, Nichols and Burns all won singles matches.

In doubles, Harris and Rajput won and Gluck and Whitehead were leading when the match was suspended.

Oakwood 3,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — Coming off a 4-0 win over Vandalia-Butler Tuesday, the Tippecanoe boys tennis team fell to a strong Oakwood team 3-2 Wednesday.

In singles, Nick Von Krosigk defeated Aric Baldwin 6-3, 6-0; Cameron Davis lost to Noah Boyce 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 and Alex Darner beat Chase Crowder 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

In doubles, Roman List and Grant Vonderheide lost to Grant Zhou and Jack Smallwood 6-0, 6-1 and Ty Hoover and Deacon Blake lost to Sam Garay and Eli Rhoades 6-0, 5-7, 6-1.