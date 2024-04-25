UVMC volunteers recognized for service

UVMC executives served lunch to hospital volunteers recently at the annual UVMC volunteer appreciation luncheon. Submitted photo | Upper Valley Medical Center

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) leaders thanked volunteers for their dedication and service at the UVMC volunteer appreciation luncheon recently held at the hospital.

The UVMC executive team served lunch to those in attendance.

“You serve us every day, so we wanted to serve you for a change,” said Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation, in a press release from UVMC. “Thank you for giving the most precious resource – your time – to make life better for our patients, families, and employees. Please know that your volunteerism is recognized, appreciated, valued, and cherished by all of us at Upper Valley Medical Center.”

Volunteers provided 6156 hours of service to the hospital in 2023. Contributing the most hours last year were Carl Wagoner (498 hours), Ray Putnam (349 hours), and Stan Kriesberg (343).

UVMC volunteers who have contributed the most lifetime hours are Becky Voisinet (6,693 hours) and Jackie Jenkins (5,977 hours).

Others recognized for their service were Mindy Bashore, Linda Bernard, Jennifer Blythe, Teresa Bowers, Debby Coons, Gail Crist, Karyl Darrah, Amy Dawson, Jane Delcamp, Jill Demmitt, Ken Donahue, Stephanie Filipiak, Jim Filipiak, Connie Gillespey, Christy Green, Janet Grieshop, Jane Hoover, Jean House, Nancy Johnson, Tracy Kearns, Bill Klepinger, Connie Korber, John MacRitchie, Peggy Menker, Brian Miller, Shirley Miller, Rita Miller, Barb Minnich, Ashley Mullins, Jan Neitzke, Chris Perry, Larry Picklesimer, Jill Resides, Deanna Riley, Tony Strete, Mary Sutton, Carol Thompson, Tara Travis, Pat Walters, Dottie Wettstone, and John Wilkerson

The UVMC Launch program interns also attended the luncheon in recognition of their volunteer service.

To learn about volunteering at Upper Valley Medical Center, please call the UVMC volunteer services department office at 937-440-4994.