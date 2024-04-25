Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:06 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and arrested one female for disorderly conduct at the Pizza Hut on West Main Street.

-5:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the 600 block of Michigan Avenue.

-5:18 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-9:16 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Dorset Road and Covent Road.

TUESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Lowe’s at 2000 W. Main St.

-4:38 p.m.: fraud. Officers at the Troy Police Department responded to a report of fraud.

MONDAY

-10:33 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to an assault at the 1100 block of York Lane.

-7:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a handbag theft at the Market Street Baseball Fields.

-6:47 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the corner of Main Street and Short Street.

-4:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Troy Public Square.

-12:51 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud complaint at the 200 block of Fox Harbor Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.