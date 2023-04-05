Are backyard chickens an egg-cellent idea?

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is still discussing the possibility of allowing backyard chickens.

The second reading of the ordinance was held at the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 4. The ordinance is to provide changes to the Piqua Code to allow residents to own chickens providing residents follow the requirements and regulations.

Some regulations include a limitation on chickens, prohibiting roosters, an adequate coop and run, and more. For more information on the regulations in place, go to https://miamivalleytoday.com/city-of-piqua-discusses-allowing-backyard-chickens/

Backyard chickens would only be allowed in areas that don’t prohibit livestock such as in Shawnee and other sections of town. In order to determine if a property is within a region that doesn’t prohibit livestock, it was encouraged to submit a record’s request with the Miami County Recorder’s Office. According to Kyrsten French, Piqua’s city planner, the Development Department and the city of Piqua is working to create a map to easily access all the information.

The floor was then opened up for the public to speak.

The first to address the commission was Gary Koenig, who discussed how citizens have the ability to utilize a civil action against neighbors regarding chicken coops and any complaints seen with owning chickens, such as noise and smell.

In response to Koenig’s comments, Tom Homan, Nicklin Avenue resident, encouraged the commission to inform residents in their wards to possibly discuss with their neighbors their opinions before building a coop and owning chickens.

Homan said, “Maybe this will encourage people to get to know their neighbors a little bit more, maybe consult with their neighbors before they make big changes to their property.”

Pam Haas expressed her support in allowing chickens by bringing up the rising cost of food as an issue for many residents.

Then, Paige Stemen, of Madison Avenue, addressed the commission regarding conversations she allegedly had with Dr. Kristy Shaw, emergency preparedness and disease programs coordinator with the Ohio Department of Agriculture. According to Stemen, Shaw informed her there has only been one case of avian influenza.

Stemen also discussed a video she sent to the commission which shows how chickens are farmed commercially stating “they are housed in the most disgusting, filthy [conditions].”

The third and final reading and consideration of the ordinance will be held at the next commission meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Prior to the meeting, the City Commission heard an update on the Echo Hills Golf Course. During 2022, 18,652 rounds of golf were played. The golf course was able to purchase 14 golf carts, with 170 batteries, which will allow for more rounds played along with larger parties to participate.

A calendar of events and more information on events, tee times, and more can be found on Echo Hills Golf Course’s website at www.echohillsgolf.com.

Looking into future changes, the golf course is discussing new food options including a pizza oven and a golf simulator.

The commission also heard the second reading of an ordinance regarding the land usage of the code of ordinances which will be voted on during their April 18 meeting.

In other business, the following ordinances and resolutions were approved:

• Establishing the city’s website as the location to publish ordinances that were adopted;

• A lease agreement between the city of Piqua and the Piqua Youth Soccer Association for soccer fields and facilities at Pitsenbarger Park;

• Purchase of transformers for the power system from DECO Supply Co. for a total cost not to exceed $225,000;

• An agreement with CloudPoint Geospatial for their services for GIS underground utility data for a total cost not to exceed $163,900.