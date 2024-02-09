Area Agency on Aging to host dementia caregiver workshop

DAYTON — Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free, online caregiver workshop on March 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. called “Daily Care of Dementia” presented by Eliza Brandenburg, a Kettering College occupational therapy doctoral student.

This workshop will offer an opportunity for caregivers to troubleshoot daily challenges of caregiving for a person living with dementia using recommendations based on occupational therapy principles and evidence-based practice.

Register by March 11 to receive a Zoom link. Contact Mary Hairston at 937-341-6944 or [email protected] to register. All attendees located in the Agency’s nine-county range will receive a free copy of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.”

For more information visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.