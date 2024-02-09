Brown partnership brings summer camps

Senator Sherrod Brown has partnered with Ohio businesses, unions, and schools to rganize Summer Manufacturing Camps for 12 years. Submitted photo

DUBLIN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown,D-OH. recently spoke with manufacturing, labor, education, and community partners at the Summer Manufacturing Institute Summit, as they work to plan 2024 Summer Manufacturing Camps across the state.

For 12 years, Brown’s office has worked with partners around the state to organize over 140 camps throughout the state. These learning opportunities give local students the opportunity to learn about careers in their communities, tour local manufacturing facilities, and learn from experts. Students are able to see how products are made and work on a project specific to their community.

Brown has been a leader in bringing new manufacturing opportunities to Ohio. He worked to pass into law the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. These laws bolster semiconductor and battery production, and position the U.S. and Ohio to lead the world in the production of 21st century technologies. These laws boost advanced manufacturing hubs across the country, and make historic investments in the Manufacturing USA and Manufacturing Extension Partnership programs Brown has long championed. Brown also successfully included his Build America Buy America Act in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure that American-made iron, steel, and manufactured products are used in all federally-funded infrastructure and public works projects.

“We came up with the idea to hold Summer Manufacturing Camps more than a decade ago, because too often, our students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them in Ohio. We want them to know all the different ways they can get involved – of course there’s the factory floor, but there’s also design, marketing, logistics, management, and so much more. We want to show kids the full spectrum of possibilities in manufacturing available to them here in Ohio,” said Brown.

“I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to attend the manufacturing STEM camp at C-Tec (The Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County) last summer. I enjoyed learning about how different industries use similar techniques for organization in manufacturing. Getting a first hand, realistic look into several different companies is an opportunity that more youth should take advantage of. Learning more about companies like THK, Intel, Covestro, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reassured me that aerospace engineering is the career path I want to pursue,” said Caleb Mitchum, a graduate of the Summer Manufacturing Institute, who plans to pursue a manufacturing career because of his experience attending the Licking County Summer Manufacturing Camp last summer.

“Spangler Candy Company is pleased to participate in the Ohio Summer Manufacturing Camp Summit. There are so many great career options in the manufacturing industry, and it’s important to come together to share ideas and continue to get the word out to students and their families. Spangler has had great success with manufacturing camps, demonstrating to students, educators, and community leaders that careers in Ohio manufacturing are well worth their consideration,” said Doug Myers, Manager of Health, Safety, and Environmental at Spangler Candy. “Manufacturing camps are a great way to engage and allow youth to experience hands-on activities and plant tours, to enhance the image of manufacturing and increase interest about career pathways and opportunities within manufacturing.”