Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

WEDNESDAY

-3:21 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud complaint at Canine Creations Pet Groomers on Broadway Street.

TUESDAY

-7:58 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the BP Gas Station on West Main Street.

-1:01 p.m.: crash/hit and run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Main Street and Third Street.

MONDAY

-3:18 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Main Street and Miles Avenue. A male driver was cited for failure to maintain an Assured Clear Distance Ahead (ACDA).

-8:50 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a laptop stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of Third Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.