APAC holds movie fundraising event

The APAC lobby decked out for the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, playing inside the APAC theater. Submitted Photos | The Arbogast Perfroming Arts Center Hopeful attendees inserting their lottery tickets for the fabulous donated prizes during the APAC movie fundraising event. Submitted Photos | The Arbogast Perfroming Arts Center Excited movie-goers play Nintendo Switch in the APAC lobby on Sunday, Feb. 4, before the free showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Submitted Photos | The Arbogast Perfroming Arts Center Joe Laber, owner of A Cup of Joe Media, left to right, Kasi Services Owner Kalob Cavanaugh, and APAC Development Director Thomas Gilman together in the APAC lobby Sunday, Feb. 4, at the free showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Submitted Photos | The Arbogast Perfroming Arts Center One of the BIG raffle winners takes home a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart game donated by Kasi Services.

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) held its first-ever movie fundraising event on Sunday, Feb. 4, with a free showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Over 500 people attended for a wonderful family afternoon, according to a press release from the APAC. Attendees could purchase raffle tickets to win prizes and play Nintendo Switch in the APAC lobby before the movie. APAC thanked the following businesses who donated raffle items: Buckeye Bricks, Ernst Café, Garbry Ridge and Heritage Health, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Kasi Services, Piqua Manor, Poppin’ Off, The Piqua Center, and Scene 75. Cinemark Miami Valley donated popcorn, so the moviegoers enjoyed a free treat.

“The APAC invited many new people into our venue for this event and continues to focus on its mission of Creating Community in the Upper Miami Valley! Everyone had a Fantastic Sunday afternoon!!!” said the release.

The event was sponsored by Kasi Services that was precipitated by a chance meeting at a recent Troy Chamber Event where APAC Development Director Thomas Gilman met Kasi Services owner Kalob Cavanaugh and discussed sponsorship opportunities at the APAC.