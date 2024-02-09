APAC holds movie fundraising event

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) held its first-ever movie fundraising event on Sunday, Feb. 4, with a free showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Over 500 people attended for a wonderful family afternoon, according to a press release from the APAC. Attendees could purchase raffle tickets to win prizes and play Nintendo Switch in the APAC lobby before the movie. APAC thanked the following businesses who donated raffle items: Buckeye Bricks, Ernst Café, Garbry Ridge and Heritage Health, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Kasi Services, Piqua Manor, Poppin’ Off, The Piqua Center, and Scene 75. Cinemark Miami Valley donated popcorn, so the moviegoers enjoyed a free treat.
“The APAC invited many new people into our venue for this event and continues to focus on its mission of Creating Community in the Upper Miami Valley! Everyone had a Fantastic Sunday afternoon!!!” said the release.
The event was sponsored by Kasi Services that was precipitated by a chance meeting at a recent Troy Chamber Event where APAC Development Director Thomas Gilman met Kasi Services owner Kalob Cavanaugh and discussed sponsorship opportunities at the APAC.