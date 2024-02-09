Liquor permit holders cautioned to practice common sense on Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBUS — Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) and the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) reminds liquor permit holders of the steps they need to take to protect their establishments, employees, patrons and communities.

The easiest step establishments can take to ensure their liquor permits are not put at risk is to become familiar with Ohio’s laws, rules and regulations surrounding the sale and handling of alcoholic beverages. That important information is readily available through the Alcohol Server Knowledge (ASK) Program, a free, online educational resource that focuses on the knowledge, responsibilities and risks involved in selling alcohol.

Establishments should also confirm staff is properly checking identifications to verify customers are 21 or older. This verification should take place at the door, at each point of sale and if someone within the establishment is given alcohol that was purchased by another individual.

Liquor permit holders are responsible and may be held liable, for activity that occurs inside their establishment. For that reason, they must take the necessary steps to ensure they are following the laws. In addition to verifying the age of individuals purchasing and consuming alcohol, business owners also should make sure staff is:

Not serving intoxicated patrons. Watch for signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, difficulty making decisions, stumbling, vomiting, changes in behavior, loss of consciousness and delayed reactions.

Watching for anyone attempting to tamper with a patron’s drink.

Not allowing patrons (or other staff) to bring illegal drugs into their establishment or onto its property.

Large, televised events, like the Super Bowl, often lead to significant financial gain for alcohol-permitted establishments across the state. Businesses have a responsibility to their part in ensuring the safety of its patrons.

“The big game comes with a big responsibility, but also presents a great opportunity for Ohio’s liquor permit holders to help promote a culture of social responsibility,” said Paul Kulwinski, Director of Licensing and Interim Superintendent of the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control. “Licensed permit holders, including bars, restaurants, and carryout locations planning to promote the game must continue to do their part to proactively prevent underage sales and the overconsumption of alcohol.”

For more information, visit com.ohio.gov/SocialResponsibility.