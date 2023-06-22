The 2023 Piqua Community Foundation scholarship recipients. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded scholarships to several area high school graduates in the class of 2023.

Scholarships through The Foundation are made possible by fund donors who value continuing education and wish to give back to the community. Each of the scholarships offered is distinct in its guidelines directed by the donor when the fund was established.

The following students were awarded scholarships through the respective funds detailed below.

The G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund Scholarship ($2,500 renewable). The G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund makes scholarships to graduating high school seniors enrolling in a four-year program at a college or university.

The recipients of the G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund Scholarship are Mara Flood, Lehman Catholic High School; Zoe Leasure, Piqua High School; Sarah Lins, Lehman Catholic High School; and Thomas Schmiesing, Lehman Catholic High School.

The Robert & Miriam Hartzell Scholarship ($2,500 renewable). The Robert & Miriam Hartzell Scholarships are made each year to a graduate from each of the following high schools: Lehman Catholic, Miami East, Piqua and Troy.

The 2023 recipients are: Isaac Beal, Miami East High School; Livi Johnston, Troy High School; McKenna Reindel, Piqua High School; and Thomas Schmiesing, Lehman Catholic High School.

The Patricia L. Recker Memorial Fund Scholarship ($1,000 renewable). The Patricia L. Recker Memorial Fund makes scholarships to graduating high school seniors enrolling in a two- or four-year program at a college or university. The 2023 recipients are: John Brunner II, Lehman Catholic High School; Matthew Galbreath, Lehman Catholic High School; and McKenna Reindel, Piqua High School.

The Forever Code Strong AP Art Scholarship ($1,000 non-renewable). This scholarship, exclusively for Piqua High School AP art students, was established in memory of Cody Coffman. This year’s recipient is Ivy Lee.

The Little Kinger Fund Athletic Scholarship ($1,000 non-renewable). The Little Kinger Fund makes one scholarship available each year, to a young woman graduating from a Miami Valley high school who will be participating in an inter-collegiate level sports program in college. The 2023 recipient is Abigail Welbaum from Troy High School.

To learn more about The Foundation’s scholarship programs and the funds that make them possible, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/scholarships.