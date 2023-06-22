Jenkins King

SIDNEY – Two people were indicted with abuse of a corpse involving the death of a Piqua woman during the June 15 meeting of the Shelby County grand jury.

Danel S. King, 51, of Sidney, currently in the Miami County Jail, was indicted on one count of abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, for disposing of a corpse of an adult female victim by throwing the corpse down an embankment into a wooded area.

Julie A. Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of complicity to abuse a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, for aiding and abetting another to throw a corpse of an adult female victim down an embankment into a wooded area.

The body of Charlenea O’Neal, 40, of Piqua, was found in a wooded area outside Port Jefferson on May 17. She had been reported missing on May 7. During the initial investigation into O’Neal’s disappearance, Piqua Police made two arrests. Jenkins was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and obstruction of an investigation, a fifth-degree felony. Also arrested was King who is facing charges of possession of drugs and obstruction. Jenkins and King are both currently homeless.