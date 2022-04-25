Arson suspect apprehended

Staff report

BRANDT — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an arson in Brandt on early Monday morning, and the suspect was later apprehended in Riverside.

On Monday, April 25, at 12:46 a.m., Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 on an arson complaint involving a detached garage. Upon arrival, deputies learned from the female complainant that she had observed her ex-boyfriend, Tyler S.J. Myers, 23, of Dayton, running from the smoking garage and get into his vehicle and flee the area, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. A broadcast was made to stop and detain Myers to Montgomery County law enforcement agencies. The Bethel Township Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fire in the garage.

A short while later, deputies were advised the Riverside Police Department had Myers stopped in their city. Deputies responded to Riverside, and upon further investigation, they placed Myers into custody for arson and breaking and entering. Myers was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail without incident.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak gave a special thanks to the Bethel Township Fire Department and Riverside Police Department.

Myers was arraigned on charges of fourth-degree felony arson and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court. Myers entered pleas of not guilty to both charges. His total bond was set at $60,000. He remains in the Miami County Jail.