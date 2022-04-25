Pair of Saturday fires tax resources of area departments

MIAMI COUNTY — Fire departments from around Miami County had a busy Saturday afternoon.

Tipp City firefighters responded to a barn fire on Ginghamsburg Frederick Road in Monroe Township at 3:24 p.m. on the report of a working barn fire.

Before fire units arrived on the scene, a neighbor manage to rescue four horses that were trapped in the barn.

Arriving fire units reported the barn to be fully-involved on their arrival. All available firefighters were recalled and calls went out to West Milton and other neighboring departments for both tankers and personnel.

Tipp City fire reports state that 75,000 gallons of water were shuttled to the fire scene and used to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures.

Departments providing mutual aide included Vandalia, Union, Butler, Laura, Bethel Township, and West Milton.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and released.

Total estimated loss to the structure is $220,000 with another $75,000 loss to the contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Less than 30 minutes after the barn fire was called in, Miami County dispatchers received a report of a structure fire on Spruce Street, near Troy.

The initial report stated that an attached garage was on fire with flames and smoke showing.

Troy Fire Department responded to the blaze, which had quickly spread to the single family home.

A recall was initiated for all available personnel and mutual aide was requested.

While firefighters battled the heat and wind on two fronts, dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center were working to coordinate communications between more than a dozen agencies. According to dispatch records, 15 agencies were active at one, or both, fire scenes over an approximately two-hour period, with hundreds of radio transmissions, in addition to the “every day” radio calls and tasks. “They (dispatch center workers) did a tremendous job under very stressful conditions,” said Sheriff Dave Duchak, “and I commend them.”

As the Tipp City barn fire knocked down, some fire units responded to Troy from the Tipp fire.

One Troy firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

Damage to the home was heavy.