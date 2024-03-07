Asbestos problem in Tipp City school

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TIPP CITY—Exposed asbestos was discovered in the gym of Broadway Elementary School after a leak in the roof.

Liz Robbins, director of communications for the Tipp City Exempted Village School District, issued an update on the leak to Miami Valley Today.

“The community is well aware of the presence of asbestos in our school. The district has consistently shared this information with our stakeholders during a series of Community Engagements and building tours. We are not minimizing health and safety concerns. The situation is contained, and the gym is closed for all activities out of an abundance of precaution,” Robbins said.

“The leak was discovered during routine building systems checks before school, and no students were in the gym. The district is working with licensed professionals to assess the area where the roof leak in the gymnasium is located. They will identify if any health and safety concerns are present and develop a plan for dealing with the situation,” Robbins continued.

This discovery comes just before a crucial bond issue that will appear on the March 19 Primary Election ballot. The bond issue is a 30-year request which, if approved, would cost a homeowner $304 annually for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

Broadway Elementary School was built in 1951 and is one of four elementary or middle schools in the area at least 50 years old. If the bond is passed the school district intends to construct a new school building for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students.