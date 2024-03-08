Reece for Miami County Sheriff

To the editor:

I am writing to express my enthusiastic endorsement of Paul Reece for the position of sheriff in our county. As the mayor of Ludlow Falls, I believe it is time for a change in leadership that prioritizes active engagement and responsiveness to the needs of our smaller villages.

Over the past eight years, I have observed a concerning lack of presence and involvement from the current sheriff in our community. He has failed to attend our council meetings since his initial campaign, leaving us feeling neglected and unheard. His sporadic appearances have been limited to photo opportunities, such as the installation of no-swimming signs during the COVID-19 pandemic, further reinforcing the perception of token gestures rather than genuine concern for our well-being.

Conversely, Paul Reece has demonstrated a commitment to proactive and inclusive law enforcement that extends beyond political rhetoric. His willingness to engage with local leaders, listen to our concerns, and collaborate on solutions sets him apart as a candidate who truly understands the importance of building strong relationships within the communities he serves. In my interactions with Paul, I have been impressed by his genuine interest in addressing the unique challenges faced by smaller villages like Ludlow Falls, from ensuring public safety to fostering community cohesion.

I believe Paul Reece’s proactive approach to law enforcement will bring much-needed revitalization to our county’s sheriff’s office. His track record of accessibility, accountability, and dedication to serving all residents, regardless of zip code, instills confidence in his ability to lead with integrity and compassion. By electing Paul Reece as our next sheriff, we can look forward to a future where every village, regardless of size, receives the attention and support it deserves.

As a mayor committed to the well-being of Ludlow Falls and its residents, I wholeheartedly endorse Paul Reece for sheriff and encourage my fellow citizens to join me in supporting his candidacy. Together, let us embrace positive change and work towards a safer, more inclusive community for all.

John Hill

Mayor of Ludlow Falls