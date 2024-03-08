Vote Reece for Miami County Sheriff

To the editor:

I’m writing in support of Paul Reece for Miami County Sheriff. Paul and I served together in Washington D.C. with the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command as CID Agents. If you’re not familiar with CID perhaps the easiest way to describe it is that it’s the Army’s version of Navy NCIS and Air Force OSI. CID’s primary mission is investigating felony crime impacting the Army.

It was my pleasure working alongside Paul. He is a highly trained, highly principled, professional law enforcement officer. He is well respected by his peers and colleagues. Paul continues to dedicate his life to serving the public. He does so from a position of integrity, dedication to duty, and selfless service.

I know Paul Reece’s work ethic. He will serve honorably and work tirelessly as Miami County Sheriff.

Jeff Wilson, CW5, USAR (Ret.)

Pickerington