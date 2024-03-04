‘Ask A Council Member’ meeting set

TROY — At-Large Troy City Council members Todd Severt, Lynne Snee and Susan Westfall will be hosting an “Ask A Council Member” discussion group on Saturday.

The purpose of the meeting is to facilitate accessibility and discussion with council members. The meeting will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center Conference Room, 110 Ash St., Troy.

There is no agenda for this meeting.

While At-Large Council members may serve on a City Council Committee together, there is no committee assignment to be discussed, said a city of Troy press release.