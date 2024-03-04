Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:49 theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6300 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

SATURDAY

-1:57 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 10000 block of North Spiker Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-11:10 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 8500 block of Emerick Road in Union Township.

-8:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Paragon Development Group on South State Route 201 in Bethel Township. Internal theft of product was reported over the past several months.

