Forest Hill Cemetery 2024 clean-up schedule

PIQUA — This year, Forest Hill Cemetery’s spring clean-up will run from March 18 to April 5.

Families are asked to remove all decorations they wish to save by March 15. Starting March 18, caretakers will begin to remove all seasonal decorations.

New spring and summer decorations may be placed beginning April 8, this allows our team to continue maintenance operations without worry of decorations.

Please see us at the cemetery office for rules on new decorations as some rules have changed.

Any additional questions may be directed to cemetery personnel by calling 937-773-2614 or emailing [email protected]