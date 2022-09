TROY — At-Large Troy City Council Members, which include Bill Rozell, Todd Severt, and Lynne Snee, will be hosting “Ask a Council Member” from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the REC (Troy Recreation Association, Inc. located at 11 N. Market St.

This is a discussion group only to facilitate accessibility and discussion with Council members and will take place in the first floor game room area. There is no agenda or committee assignment.