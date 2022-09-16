Local blood drives

Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating. September is dedicated to raising awareness of the need for blood donations to help treat children with cancer, and the need for a more ethnically diverse blood supply to provide more compatible transfusions for sickle cell patients.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 receives the “I Give for the Kids” September Childhood Cancer Awareness socks and is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” OSU vs. Michigan Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Tipp City United Methodist Church Community Blood Drive

The Tipp City United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 29 located at 8 W. Main St. in Tipp City.

Info:

To make an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app. CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.