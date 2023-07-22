To the editor:

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2023 (AAIC 2023) is providing new insight into advances in early and accurate diagnosis, and reducing risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

More than 6 million Americans, including 220,000 Ohioans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s. My family and I witnessed how devastating and debilitating dementia can truly be. My grandfather, the late Reverend Sutton Richards Jr., a Korean War veteran and business owner, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2017.

Thankfully, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

As we enter a new era of treatment and advance toward a cure, the research presented at AAIC 2023 gives us hope. It is important to continue our investment in Alzheimer’s and dementia research. You can help by participating in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Register at alz.org/walk.

Also, please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask Congressmen Mike Turner and Mike Carey to cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

Camren Harris, Alzheimer’s Association Public Policy Manager and Ohio Research Champion

Dayton