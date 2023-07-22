Police log

THURSDAY

-9:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of Frontier Drive.

-7:47 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a crash with no injury in the 200 block of North Elm Street. Caleb M. Mullins, 19, of West Milton, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana and driving under an OVI suspension.

-6:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of North Road.

-6:30 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dollar General on West Market Street.

-2:56 p.m.: driving under suspension. Dalton G. Hastings, 22, of Covington, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-9:48 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

-8:40 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of South Clay Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Westhaven Drive.

-9:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Lee Road.

-7:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 b lock of East Canal Street.

-4:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Heather Road.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

-4:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Big Mike’s BP on Archer Drive.

-2:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.

-2:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kohl’s on West Main Street.

-1:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.