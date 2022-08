Wyatt Knoop, 2 along with siblings Harper, 5, and Luke, 8, checkout their new bicycle helmets, compliments of State Rep. Jana Powell on the midway at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday.

A curious goat checks out visitors to the barns at the 2022 Miami County Fair

The showring in the Goat (Dairy) Barn at the Miami County Fair is alive with activity as kids show their 4-H anf FFA projects