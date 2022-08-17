Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team improved to 2-0 with a 168-255 win over Fairborn Tuesday in MVL action on the back nine at Locust Hills.

“That is where the MVL is being played, so it was good to get on the course,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “It was a solid round. We are ready for West Carrollton next.”

Mitchell Sargent had back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 and shot a 40 to take medalist honors.

Other Troy scores were Bryce Massingill 42, Luke Huber 43, John Kniesley 43, Zane Huelsman 44 and Brayden Schwartz 52.

Troy will play West Carrollton Thursday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Covington 159,

Milton-Union 192

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team defeated Milton-Union 159-192 in TRC action on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Sam Grabeman was match medalist with a 38 for Covington.

Other Covington scorers were Cameron Haines 39, Matt Dieperink 40 and Hunter Ray 42.

Milton-Union scorers were Grady Vechazon3 43, Colten Alcorn 44, Colin Fogle 46 and Maria Whalen 59.

GIRLS

Tennis

Piqua 4,

Northridge 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team picked up a win over Northridge Tuesday.

In singles, Diya Patel lost 6-4, 6-1; Abby Smay won 6-0, 6-0 and Piqua won third singles by forfeit.

In doubles, Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub won 6-0, 6-0 and second doubles won by forfeit.

Piqua was coming off a fifth-place finish at the Schroeder Invitational, there best finish in 14 years.

Leonard and Yaqub finished third at first doubles, Allison Hicks and Ava Owen finished fourth at second doubles, Patience Hale finished fourth at third singles, Smay finished sixth at second singles and Patel was seventh at first singles.

Milton-Union 0,

Wayne 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team opened the season with a tie against Wayne.

The Bulldogs host Anna Thursday in a scrimmage.