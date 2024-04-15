Atomic City Automotive & Restoration opens at new location

Atomic City Automotive & Restoration owner Jeremy Towe, center right, and his wife Bobbi, center left, cut the ribbon with their son Myles, left of Bobbi, and friends, family, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Chamber President Kathy Sherman, far right, by their side on Thursday, April 11, out front of the business’ new location, which opened in January Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Atomic City Automotive & Restoration owner Jeremy Towe explains the work he conducted on two of his revamped Mustangs: a 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe and a ‘65 Ford Mustang Fastback, on Thursday, April 11, the day of his business’ ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating his shop’s new location. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Atomic City Automotive & Restoration owner Jeremy Towe, second from right, shows off his garage and several cars they are working on at the business with his son Myles Towe, right, and others gathered that day for the business’ ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the shop’s new location. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — Atomic City Automotive & Restoration has moved to a new location in Piqua.

The auto repair shop has relocated from its former garage on Water Street to 8620 N. County Road 25A. The business moved at the beginning of 2024, but officially celebrated its new location on Thursday, April 11, with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and family and friends.

“We were outgrowing (the former location) and the building was being sold, so it was the best of both worlds (to move in December),” said owner Jeremy Towe.

Customers can bring their vehicles to Atomic City Automotive & Restoration for any type of work for their vehicle, from an oil change to motor or body work. Towe can do it all, and has several of his own rebuilt sports cars around the shop, from the beginning humble stages of being repaired to restored and souped-up, with new paint jobs to showcase his abilities.

Atomic City Automotive & Restoration opened for business a little over two years ago, and Towe has quickly built up a customer base due to the quality of his work, noting that people can see that he does good work.

“My background is in construction. I’ve always been good with my hands, but decided about two and half years ago to move into cars,” Towe told everyone prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony, explaining that construction began to wear on his body, so he decided to pursue another thing he loved: working on cars.

At the new garage location, the business has three bays to work on vehicles, with an additional tinkering area, where currently his 14-year-old son Myles’ vehicle is sitting. They have already completed the motor work, and are ready to move on to refurbishing the body and then to give it a new paint job.

When asked how it feels to have a father that can help him bring his dream car to life, Myles said, “I think it’s pretty cool.”

“We have a deal. I told him the same thing I told my older son, we had the same deal. It will get finished when he shows interest in helping (get the car fixed),” Towe said.

Sitting out front of Atomic City Automotive & Restoration, Towe has two revamped Mustangs: a 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe and a ‘65 Ford Mustang Fastback. Towe did all the work to restore those cars and are a show the quality of his talent.

He also has a restored ‘93 Ford Mustang, containing a new frame and motor to a new paint job, that is sitting inside his business waiting to be picked up soon.

“I didn’t learn from anyone. Just learned as I went. I had to throw a lot of things away. But I figured it out,” Towe said with a laugh when asked if he learned to work on cars from his dad or a family member.

Towe said he wants the public to know Atomic City Automotive & Restoration is not just a restoration shop, but that they do all kinds of maintenance of vehicles from small to large jobs.

The business is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. An appointment is not necessary, Towe said. He noted sometimes it is best to just drop in so he can see what needs done. The business also offers AfterPay as an option for customers to pay.

The shop can be reached by calling 937-615-6040 and found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070920154692