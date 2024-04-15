Weeked Tennis Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy boys tennis team tied for second at the Chaminade-Julienne Invitational.

Troy defeated C-J 3-2 and lost to Centerville B 4-1.

Against C-J in singles, Kyle Penny defeated Chiu Frank 8-6, Kellan Nichols defeated Sam Wendling 8-1 and Michael Burns defeated Cal Weatherspoon 8-2.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead lost to Connor Hufstetter and Jason Caldwell 8-3 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput lost to Neel Jones and Antonio Grilliot 8-5.

Against Centerville B in singles, Penny lost to Michael Wildermuth 8-6, Nichols lost to Griffin Rhoades 9-7 and Burns defeated Vivek Thambi-Pillai 8-3.

In doubles, Gluck and Whitehead lost to Nick Turner and Vivik Amelia 8-1 and Harris and Rajput lost to Carson Brandeberry and Matt Leeds 8-3.

Nichols took first at second singles and Burns won at third singles.

Penny took second at first singles.

Lehman Catholic

boys take second

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic boys finished fourth at the Van Wert Invitational Saturday.

“Great day of tennis for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Very impressive for Ethan (Taylor) to finish fourth in singles as a freshman. Calvin (Linson) and O’Keefe (Cooper) played the net very well for us to medal in doubles. This is a big confidence boost for our young team.”

Taylor lost to St. Marys 8-2, defeated Ayersville 8-1, defeated Kenton 8-4 and lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 8-3.

Tommy Lins and Logan Linson finished fifth in A doubles.

They lost to Ottawa-Glandrof 8-2 and to St. Marys 8-0.

Luke Courtad and Adam Flood finished seventh in B doubles.

They lost to Kenton 8-3 and Wauseon 8-4.

Cooper and Calvin Linson finished second in C doubles.

They beat Van Wert 8-5, beat Wauseon 8-4 and lost to St. Marys 8-3.