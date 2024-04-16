Troy garage a total loss following fire

Troy firefighters battle a garage fire at 420 Lincoln Ave. on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

TROY — A multi-car garage is a total loss following a Monday evening fire.

Troy firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

Arriving police and fire units reported the garage as “fully-engulfed” and one person apparently injured nearby.

Fire units began to attack the blaze while paramedics and police offices treated, then transported, one victim who, according to neighbors, had entered the burning structure and attempted to douse the flames. her condition is not known.

AES responded to the scene to turn off power while firefighters finished putting out the fire.

Fire investigators were on the scene looking for a cause of the fire. No damage estimate has been made.