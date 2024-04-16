Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team swept a doubleheader with Sidney Monday at the Market Street diamond.

Troy won the first game 11-1.

Aidan Gorman, Hayden Frey and Ryan Block were all 2-for-3.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Matthew Hempker was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Evan Kaiser was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carsen Riddle had a double.

Jake Reinhardt pitched a three-hitter, striking out four.

Troy won the second game 12-0.

Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs and Kirtley was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Brady O’Leary was 3-for-4 with a double, Kaiser was 2-for-4 with a double, Caleb Akins had two RBIs and Gorman was 2-for-4.

Akins, Liam Evilsizor and Hempker combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Piqua 10,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Piqua baseball team picked up a road win Monday.

Josh Heath was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Owen Shawler was 2-for-3, Mason Davis was 2-for-2 and Hunter Steinke was 2-for-4.

Jacob Felts pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Tippecanoe 15,

Fairborn 4

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got a home win Monday.

Preston Zumwalt was 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs, Landon Turner was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Peyton Schultz was 2-for-4.

Brady Liskey had two RBIs, Landon Muhlenkamp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, AJ Jergens was 2-for-3 with a double and Bryce Eckert was 3-for-3.

Carson Jackson and Lucas Merry combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

National Trail 12,

Troy Christian 2

NEW PARIS — The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a road game Monday.

Ryan Waltz was 2-for-2.

Andrew Knostman, Will Twiss, Waltz and Gabe Barhorst combined to strikeout one and walking five.

Miami East 5,

Monroe 2

MONROE — The Miami East baseball team made a long bus ride pay off.

Jack Hamaker was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Adam Lawson and KJ Gustin combined on a two-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Covington 10,

Northridge 0

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got a six-inning win Monday.

Ashton Skaggs pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

He helped himself at the plate with a double.

Carter Owens was 3-for-3, Tanner Palsgrove had two RBIs, Jacob Tipps had three RBIs and Grant Blore was 2-for-3.

TC North 7,

Milton-Union 6

LEWISBURG — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a close game Monday.

Gauge McKee had a double.

Jacob Grube, Wyatt Kimmel and Peyton Nichols combined to strikeout five and walk eight.