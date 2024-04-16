Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team swept a doubleheader with Sidney Monday at the Market Street diamond.
Troy won the first game 11-1.
Aidan Gorman, Hayden Frey and Ryan Block were all 2-for-3.
Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Matthew Hempker was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Evan Kaiser was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carsen Riddle had a double.
Jake Reinhardt pitched a three-hitter, striking out four.
Troy won the second game 12-0.
Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs and Kirtley was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Brady O’Leary was 3-for-4 with a double, Kaiser was 2-for-4 with a double, Caleb Akins had two RBIs and Gorman was 2-for-4.
Akins, Liam Evilsizor and Hempker combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
Piqua 10,
Stebbins 0
DAYTON — The Piqua baseball team picked up a road win Monday.
Josh Heath was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Owen Shawler was 2-for-3, Mason Davis was 2-for-2 and Hunter Steinke was 2-for-4.
Jacob Felts pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Tippecanoe 15,
Fairborn 4
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got a home win Monday.
Preston Zumwalt was 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs, Landon Turner was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Peyton Schultz was 2-for-4.
Brady Liskey had two RBIs, Landon Muhlenkamp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, AJ Jergens was 2-for-3 with a double and Bryce Eckert was 3-for-3.
Carson Jackson and Lucas Merry combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
National Trail 12,
Troy Christian 2
NEW PARIS — The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a road game Monday.
Ryan Waltz was 2-for-2.
Andrew Knostman, Will Twiss, Waltz and Gabe Barhorst combined to strikeout one and walking five.
Miami East 5,
Monroe 2
MONROE — The Miami East baseball team made a long bus ride pay off.
Jack Hamaker was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Adam Lawson and KJ Gustin combined on a two-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
Covington 10,
Northridge 0
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got a six-inning win Monday.
Ashton Skaggs pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.
He helped himself at the plate with a double.
Carter Owens was 3-for-3, Tanner Palsgrove had two RBIs, Jacob Tipps had three RBIs and Grant Blore was 2-for-3.
TC North 7,
Milton-Union 6
LEWISBURG — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a close game Monday.
Gauge McKee had a double.
Jacob Grube, Wyatt Kimmel and Peyton Nichols combined to strikeout five and walk eight.