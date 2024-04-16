Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team defeated Sidney 16-1 Monday.

Mimi Shaw hd two RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Alexis Ater was 2-for-3 with a double and Kaitlynn Price, Sophia Knife and Ally Cotrell all had two RBIs.

Knife pitched a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Fairborn 10,

Tippecanoe 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a home game Monday.

Jocelyn Shelton had a double.

Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined on a 10-hitter, walking one.

Minster 11,

Covington 7

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped a home game Monday.

Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-4, Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Kamryn Barnes and Taylor Foutz were 2-for-4 with one double each and Emma Ouellette had a double.

Whitney Burns and Jayda McClure combined on an 11-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Troy Christian 8,

National Trail 2

NEW PARIS — The Troy Christian softball team picked up a road win Monday.

Abby Twiss was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Ella Dershem was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Dershem pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking three.

Tri-Village 2,

Milton-Union 0

NEW MADISON — The Milton-Union softball team dropped a road game Monday.

Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 and Sofie Elliott doubled.

Carly Zimmer pitched a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Bradford 7,

Celina 6

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team opened a 7-3 lead and held on for the win Mondau.

Lilly Canan had two RBIs, Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4 and Alani Canan doubled.

Casey Bolin, Vivian Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hittter, striking out 11 and walking two.