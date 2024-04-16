Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team defeated Sidney 16-1 Monday.
Mimi Shaw hd two RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Alexis Ater was 2-for-3 with a double and Kaitlynn Price, Sophia Knife and Ally Cotrell all had two RBIs.
Knife pitched a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Fairborn 10,
Tippecanoe 0
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a home game Monday.
Jocelyn Shelton had a double.
Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined on a 10-hitter, walking one.
Minster 11,
Covington 7
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped a home game Monday.
Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-4, Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Kamryn Barnes and Taylor Foutz were 2-for-4 with one double each and Emma Ouellette had a double.
Whitney Burns and Jayda McClure combined on an 11-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Troy Christian 8,
National Trail 2
NEW PARIS — The Troy Christian softball team picked up a road win Monday.
Abby Twiss was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Ella Dershem was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Dershem pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking three.
Tri-Village 2,
Milton-Union 0
NEW MADISON — The Milton-Union softball team dropped a road game Monday.
Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 and Sofie Elliott doubled.
Carly Zimmer pitched a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.
Bradford 7,
Celina 6
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team opened a 7-3 lead and held on for the win Mondau.
Lilly Canan had two RBIs, Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4 and Alani Canan doubled.
Casey Bolin, Vivian Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hittter, striking out 11 and walking two.