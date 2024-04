Chad “CJ” Nolen Jr. left, of Sidney, hands a bracelet to his great aunt Amy Mong, of Greenville, during a spaghetti benefit for Nolen. Watching the transaction are Nolen Jr.’s grandpa Phillip Mong, of Piqua, and grandma, Gladys Nolen, of Elyria. The benefit was held at the IUTIS Hall on Friday, April 12. Nolen recently had two tumors removed from his brain. He will continue to receive treatment into the foreseeable future.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News