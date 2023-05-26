Attorneys in Tavern Building case seeking ‘win-win’ resolution

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Parties involved in a Miami County Common Pleas Court case regarding the Tavern Building located on West Main Street have reached a new agreement not to demolish the building while legal issues are still pending, according to documents filed with the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, May 23.

Judge Stacy M. Wall issued an order vacating a hearing on a preliminary injunction in the case that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, citing agreement between all parties including the building’s owner, Randy Kimmel, and attorneys representing the city of Troy, neighboring property owners and the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA).

“While the matter remains pending, defendants agree that the building will not be demolished,” Wall said in her order. “All debris on the ground shall remain.”

Five roll-off containers will remain on the property, the order said, and a roll-off container owned by the building’s owner can now be removed.

Wall also issued a separate order on Tuesday, May 23, staying all deadlines in the case, including pleadings and motions.

“The hearing slated for Wednesday, May 24, involving repairs to the parapet on the 112-118 W. Main St. building was not held as originally scheduled,” THPA President Ben Sutherly said in a statement that day it was issued on behalf of all attorneys involved in the case. “Based on recent conversations, it appears that parties in the case are making progress toward a mutually beneficial and global resolution to legal issues related to the building.”

“All parties hope to announce a “win-win” agreement in the next few weeks,” the statement said.