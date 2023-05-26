MC JFS approved to purchase cameras

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of 24 cameras, associated hardware, camera licenses, and Care Plus licenses for the Department of Job and Family Services at their meeting on May 25.

The total cost of all items is $28,686.24 with the cost of the cameras and hardware being $19,800 and the rest being $8,886.24.

The cameras are for security purposes and will be able to view at any location and recorded and saved.

Commissioner Ted Mercer said, “It’s long overdue. It’s for the safety of the public and the safety of our staff.”

In other business, the commissioners approved participation in the CLEAR system, which will allow for “location and asset information for non-custodial parents,” as stated in the resolution. The resolution allows for two child support staff members, one fraud investigator, and one child protective services worker.

The resolution states, “This tool will assist staff in locating obligor parents in the Miami County child support caseload, will allow the fraud investigators to complete more thorough fraud investigations, and help child protective services keep up with State mandates in finding missing parents of children in the care of JFS” (Job and Family Services).

The cost per user is $3,928.16.

A child placement contract between Miami County Job and Family Services and Stepping Stones of Ohio LLC was approved in the amount of $250,000.

The Sanitary Engineering Department was approved to purchase an 8-foot snow plow for a cost not to exceed $7,935. The snow plow will be installed on their 2023 Chevy 2500HD pickup truck and will include a snow deflector and mounting system.

Finally Thursday, the commissioners authorized the escrow agreement for the construction of Emerson Crossing Subdivision section 2, which will hold 17 lots, with 3 GEN D LLC.