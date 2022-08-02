August primary sees small voter turnout

By Blythe Alspaugh

[email protected]

TROY — Less than 7% of registered voters took to the polls in Miami County on Tuesday for the Aug. 2 primary election.

Steve Bruns ran uncontested for the male 5th district State Central Committee republican seat and received 3,318 votes, 100% in Miami County.

The 5th district also includes Preble County and parts of Darke and Montgomery Counties.

Jessica Franz received the most votes in Miami County for the female 5th district State Central Committee republican seat with 1,831 votes, 51.07%. Mary Beth Kemmer received 1,754 votes, 48.93% in Miami County.

Stephen Huffman ran uncontested for the 5th district State Senate republican seat and received 3,364 votes, 100% in Miami County.

Jena Powell ran uncontested for the 80th district State Representative republican seat and received 3,359 votes, 100%.

David Cox ran uncontested for the male 5th district State Central Committee democratic seat and received 957 votes, 100% in Miami County.

Amy Cox received the most votes in Miami County for the female 5th district State Central Committee democratic seat with 604 votes, 58.64%. Leronda Jackson received 426 votes, 41.36% in Miami County.

The August primary was held as a result of a continued delay in approval of a new redistricting map for Ohio. During the May 3 primary, no state-level contests appeared on the ballot. In the interest of allowing voters to cast ballots on candidates running for state-level contests such as state senate, state house of representatives and the state central committee ahead of the 2022 general election, the previous district map for Ohio was used. The official map has yet to be approved by the Ohio Supreme Court, which has rejected previous maps submitted under the ruling that the maps were unconstitutional.

A total of 4,806 registered voters in Miami County voted in Tuesday’s primary, which is 6.35% of the 75,690 registered voters in the county. Percentage-wise, 19.78% of registered republicans and 20.29% of registered democrats voted in Tuesday’s primary election.

The results of the Aug. 2 primary election are unofficial and will be certified by the Miami County Board of Elections at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.